Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. A one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle in Westchester County was set up after early cases of the coronavirus were traced there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A backhoe is parked on Hart Island in New York City. For almost two centuries, the city has used Hart Island as a place where unclaimed bodies can be buried and laid to rest. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burials there have increased. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man rides a bicycle on a quiet Brooklyn Bridge at the end of the day on April 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A healthcare worker consults with a patients who arrives to be tested for coronavirus in Yonkers, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital and pedestrians applaud for New York firefighters and police officers to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians wear protective face masks as they walk by a garden of tulips near the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church on Easter Sunday of Orthodox Easter weekend on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A couple holds hands wearing gloves as they walk together in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman wearing a protective face mask closes her eyes and lifts her chin up as she walks in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child wear protective face masks outside the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Four men applaud and make noise as they stand on the roof of a building in Manhattan for the 7 p.m. salute to medical staff and essential workers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds a sign standing in front T & S Live Poultry as PETA holds a protest urging closures to live-animal markets in order to stop animal-borne diseases from spreading in New York City on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A building across the East River from Manhattan known as the One South First (1S1) lights its windows in the shape of a heart for Earth Day amid the pandemic on April 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Six-year-old ballet student Allegra Madison in her home follows the instruction of her ballet teacher via an online dance class delivered by the Third Street Music School in New York City on April 23. Since schools remain closed due to COVID-19 rehearsals and in-person music and dance lessons have been moved to the Internet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pigeons walk around the grounds devoid of commuter and pedestrian traffic at Grand Central Station. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man walks along a stopped train as pedestrian traffic remains scarce at Grand Central Station Terminal in New York City on April 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York City on April 28. A formation of Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honored first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by flying over New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort departs makes its way past the Statue of Liberty on the Hudson River as it departs New York City on April 30. The floating hospital arrived at the end of March to relieve pressure on hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Its service is no longer needed. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at his daily coronavirus news conference in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People enjoy 70-degree temperatures on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on May 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday there will be a checklist of several criteria cities in the state must meet to reopen their economies, now that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has passed.

The governor said all key figures are still on the decline in New York -- new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

At his daily briefing in Rochester, Cuomo reported the fewest new deaths since late March and said they're down 70 percent from the peak in early April.

When his shutdown order expires May 15, he said reopenings will happen at different times in various regions but they all must meet a list of several requirements.

The criteria is they must have a 14 day decline in both hospitalizations and deaths, a low rate of new admissions, a 30 percent vacancy rate in hospitals, at least 30 percent of ICU beds must be available and each region must have at least 30 contract tracers per 100,000 residents.

"Regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis, but these are the facts that they have to have in place to do it," Cuomo said.

Earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had "an excellent day" regarding the key daily statistics. Fewer than 100 patients were admitted Sunday and there were also steady declines in the number of ICU patients and the percentage of positive tests.

"This is the kind of day we have been waiting for," he said, urging New Yorkers to resist the temptation to drop their guard amid warming weather.

The mayor said New York City has started the week with an adequate supply of protective gear for for the first time since March and announced 5 million non-medical masks and 2.5 million cloth face coverings will be handed out citywide.

Nationally, there have been 1.16 cases and 67,800 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 180,000 recoveries.

In New Jersey, which has had 127,000 cases, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday schools will stay closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.

Murphy said the move was made to "protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families.

"Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action."

In Florida, officials said a third crew member from the Oasis of the Seas cruise ship died from the virus. Carlo Baluran of the Philippines died in a Broward County hospital.

Nine crew members were evacuated to South Florida hospitals in late March after testing positive. Two, from the Philippines and Indonesia, had died earlier.

Florida businesses and parks were allowed to reopen Monday under Gov. Ron DeSantis' multistage plan, except for those located within the Miami metropolitan area, where most of the state's cases have been reported.

Miami Beach has closed the popular South Pointe Park until further notice due what officials said has been non-compliance with social distancing rules. Park rangers issued more than 7,000 verbal warnings over the weekend, mostly for lack of face coverings.

In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan touted progress in overcoming the crisis.

"Our COVID-19 deaths are dropping faster than almost any [other] city in the country," he said Monday. "We still have a ways to go, but these numbers are a promising indication that testing and social distancing works."

Duggan said less than 200 died in the city last week, a significant decline from the preceding two weeks.