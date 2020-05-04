May 4 (UPI) -- After a shutdown that's lasted for weeks, Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it will resume cruises in August.
The cruise operator said eight ships will be put back into service on Aug. 1 at ports in Miami, Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas. All its other cruise vessels will remain out of service until at least Aug. 31.
The company said its Horizon, Magic and Sensation cruise ships will port in Miami; the Breeze and Elation will port in Port Canaveral; and the Dream, Freedom and Vista will sail out of Galveston.
Carnival said it chose those particular ports to open soonest because they are the most accessible.
"We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible," the company said in a statement Monday.
"We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves."
Several other elements are part of Carnival's plan. All North American cruises between July 27 and July 31 are canceled, as are all cruises in Australia between June 19 and August 31 and Alaskan cruises from Seattle.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of the coronavirus disease and recommends travelers stay home for at least 14 days after returning from travel.
The U.S. State Department recommended at the start of the pandemic in March that Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions, avoid travelling on cruise ships.
World moves to reopen after COVID-19 pandemic
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen their diving rooms at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1 as the state began easing restrictions based on COVID-19. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Workers open their store in Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas on May 1. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing" but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the states beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A couple from Central Florida stroll along the surf near Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo