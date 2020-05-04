Carnival said it chose ports to open soonest in Miami, Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas, because they are the most accessible. File Photo by Dylan McCord/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- After a shutdown that's lasted for weeks, Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it will resume cruises in August.

The cruise operator said eight ships will be put back into service on Aug. 1 at ports in Miami, Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas. All its other cruise vessels will remain out of service until at least Aug. 31.

The company said its Horizon, Magic and Sensation cruise ships will port in Miami; the Breeze and Elation will port in Port Canaveral; and the Dream, Freedom and Vista will sail out of Galveston.

Carnival said it chose those particular ports to open soonest because they are the most accessible.

"We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible," the company said in a statement Monday.

"We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves."

Several other elements are part of Carnival's plan. All North American cruises between July 27 and July 31 are canceled, as are all cruises in Australia between June 19 and August 31 and Alaskan cruises from Seattle.

RELATED Last 3 cruise ships with passengers to let them disembark Monday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of the coronavirus disease and recommends travelers stay home for at least 14 days after returning from travel.

The U.S. State Department recommended at the start of the pandemic in March that Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions, avoid travelling on cruise ships.