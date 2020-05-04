May 4 (UPI) -- More than 100,000 residents in Nashville were still without power when they woke up early Monday following a severe storm that rolled through.

Several homes were damaged by the storm on Sunday and meteorologists said more strong winds, hail and some flash flooding are in the forecast Monday.

Winds on Sunday toppled trees and power lines, cutting electricity to tens of thousands of customers. About 101,000 were still without power Monday, Nashville's utility said.

At the height of the outage, the utility said almost 130,000 customers lost power in Nashville's Davidson County alone, one of its largest totals on record.

A voluntary firefighter in Spring Hill, Mitchell Earwood, died Sunday evening in a "weather-related incident," authorities said.