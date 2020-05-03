A woman wears a protective face mask in New York City on Friday, May 1, 2020. Almost 300 New Yorkers died from COIVD-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the state's total death toll to over 18,000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

After the first weekend of May provided a quick break from chilly air dominating the Northeast, the start of the workweek will send temperatures tumbling once again.

While April left much to be desired for warm weather fans across the region, temperatures rebounded on Saturday. Afternoon highs topped out from the upper 50s in northern Maine, to the lower 70s in southern Pennsylvania and Maryland.

"After ending the month of April an average of 3.5 degrees cooler than normal, Boston soared to 70 on Saturday, which is actually 8 degrees above normal for early May," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

Sunday will feature temperatures 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit higher on average than the previous day in some locations across the Northeast.

As some residents look to take advantage of another pleasant day outdoors, others will have to find time between bouts of wet weather.

A storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the region on Saturday night will persist over New England and creep into the mid-Atlantic.

As the storm continues to move away from the northeastern United States on Monday, winds will turn out of the northwest and a cooler air mass will move in.

Warm weather forecast to finish out the weekend will be replaced by afternoon temperatures 10-20 degrees lower to start the workweek.

On Monday, high temperatures along coastal areas will linger in the 60s, but interior locations will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

By Tuesday, most locations can expect temperatures in the 50s. However, temperatures from southern Pennsylvania to Connecticut, will once again climb into the low 60s.

High elevations in New England will be limited to the 40s each day.

Residents from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Detroit looking for a quick return to warmth will be disappointed.

The dip in the jet stream will remain over the northeastern U.S. This will keep chilly conditions over the region and the storm track over the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Even colder air will settle over the Northeast into the end of the week, dropping temperatures to around 10-15 degrees below normal for the beginning of May.

Average temperatures at the beginning of May range from the upper 50s in northern New England to the lower 70s around D.C.

"Those in the Northeast feeling a bit stir-crazy under COVID-19 stay-at-home orders will want to grab a jacket if heading outside, while following proper social distancing protocols," Gilbert said.

AccuWeather's long-range team expects several more bouts of cooler-than-average air to sweep into the Northeast every few days into the middle of May. Those hoping for hot weather may have to wait until the calendar is fully into the summer months.