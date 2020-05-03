New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that recorded 280 more deaths in the past 24 hours, as New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts formed a partnership to purchase equipment to combat the virus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Coronavirus deaths in New York continued to plateau as several northeastern states joined together to acquire equipment to combat the spread of the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there were 280 deaths in the state within the past 24 hours, down from the 299 the state totaled on Friday but still above its previous low of 253 deaths on March 28.

"You can see the number hasn't moved dramatically in a relatively long period of time. The overall direction is good even though it's very painful. I think it's important we take a moment and learn the lessons of what we've been going through," Cuomo said on Sunday.

Overall, the United States has recorded 1,188,122 cases of COVID-19 and 68,598 people have died from the virus, according to worldometers.info. On Sunday, the tracker of health data said the death toll in the United States climbed by 1,154 deaths from the day prior, while its number of cases grew by 27,348.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state recorded 137 more deaths for a total of 7,871, placing it at second in the nation.

Massachusetts reported 158 new deaths on Sunday, placing it at third in the country with 4,004 total deaths as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the state is "still very much in the beginning days of coronavirus" calling for all U.S. cities to implement mass testing and provide personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

"As we move down the road here, if there's a second surge, all of the equipment that they have now, they'll need more stiff. I think that's what the federal government should be focused on," Walsh told CNN.

Cuomo also said that the state will require all hospitals to establish a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment to prepare for a potential resurgence in hospitalizations.

"We're going to put in a state requirement now that every hospital has to have a 90-day supply stockpiled. Their own stockpile of all the PPE equipment they could need for a 90-day supply at the rate of usage we saw with this COVID virus," he said.

In addition, the governors of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts have formed a regional partnership to purchase $5 billion worth of equipment including PPE, tests and ventilators.

"We shouldn't be competing against each other for lifesaving resources. There is strength in our unity," Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Cuomo said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a "mad scramble" for medical equipment across the nation, encouraging competition between states, private corporations and the federal government while increasing the costs for these needed medical supplies.

He called the system "totally ineffective and ineffective" while the consortium's $5 billion will increase their buying power by making them more competitive in the international market.

"I also believe it will also help us get the equipment because we have trouble still getting the equipment and just buying the equipment," he said.

On top of lowering prices and increasing their market power, the consortium's goal is to prevent disruptions to the supply china for PPEs and other needed medical equipment that states have struggled to acquire amid the pandemic.

Pennsylvania has the sixth-most deaths in the nation at 2,823, including 47 new ones announced Sunday.

In the Midwest, Michigan reported another 29 fatalities for third place at 4,049.

Georgia, which opened non-essential businesses last week, is 13th at 1,179 with five more deaths reported. Louisiana, which at one time was a hotspot, recorded 19 deaths over Sunday and is ninth at 2,012.