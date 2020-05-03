Beachgoers seek relief from the heat where thousands converged on California beaches to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and to get a break from weeks of isolation at home in Huntington Beach, California on Thursday. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a temporary "hard close" only of beaches in Orange County, where crowds gathered on the sand during last weekend's heat wave amid social-distancing mandates due to the coronavirus. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the hot, gusty pattern poised to set up over California later this week, which could elevate the risk of wildfires in parts of the state.

Intense heat gripped California during the latter part of April, but ample rainfall in southern areas earlier in the month and a lack of wind minimized the risk of early season blazes breaking out.

Temperatures will start to ramp up on Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds over the region, with each day into late week becoming increasingly hotter.

By the middle and latter part of the week, high temperatures are forecast to soar back into the lower 80s in San Diego, upper 80s to lower 90s in Downtown Los Angeles and in the 100s Fahrenheit across the deserts.

Record-challenging temperatures are not expected to be widespread with this round of heat, but a few locales could challenge daily high marks. This includes in Lancaster, Ontario, Palm Springs and Riverside.

Farther north, across the Sacramento Valley, temperatures will trend upward as well with highs mainly in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Californians will have to find creative ways to cool off while outside as heading to the beach may not be an option for everyone.

Late this past week, Gov. Gavin Newsom closed state beaches in Orange County, where large crowds were seen gathering as heat ramped up during the final weekend of April.

"We want you to enjoy sunsets, we want you to enjoy activities outdoors," Newsom said at a press briefing last Thursday. "The only thing we don't want you to do is linger."

Anyone who does spend time outside, while maintaining proper social distancing, should drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and have a hat handy amid the hot pattern. Remember to never leave pets or children in a sealed vehicle for any length of time.

For those seeking heat relief near streams with the beaches closed, there are other dangers to be aware of and take precautions against," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Those heading to the mountains to cool off should keep in mind that lakes and rivers are still dangerously cold following the winter months.

"The surging temperatures can accelerate the spring thaw in the mountains causing streams to run fast and furious. Water temperatures will be only a few degrees above freezing, which is cold enough to lead to dangerous cold water shock should anyone fall in or get swept away by raging waters," Sosnowski said.

Dry weather will accompany the warm up, along with increasing winds.

"With wildfire season starting to get underway and drought conditions already at extreme levels in parts of Northern California, the risk for fires will increase with this wind event," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson said.

"Many places in Northern California have only received 30 to 60 percent of normal rainfall so far this year," Thompson added.

Farther south, Thompson expects a Sundowner wind event to get underway around Wednesday and Thursday.

While the threat of wildfire ignition and spread may be lower in Southern California due a surplus of rainfall during April, now that the ground has begun to dry out the risk will not be zero.

AccuWeather will continue to provide updates on where the fire risk may be highest in the coming days.

Residents should be extra cautious using outdoor power equipment as well as any outdoor flames during the latter part of this week. Cigarette butts should also be properly discarded.