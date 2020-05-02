The Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Crowds gather on the National Mall during the COVID-19 pandemic to watch the Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration teams perform a salute to healthcare workers. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Spectators prepare to watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration teams. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial frames the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration teams as they perform a salute to healthcare workers and others battling the coronavirus during a flyover of Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

A spectator at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial documents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta Saturday to honor frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyover follows a similar display in New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania earlier this week.

A formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft conducted the flyover Saturday morning, starting with a 15-minute display in Baltimore, a 20-minute show in Washington, D.C., and ending with a 25-minute show in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's shows were part of a planned nationwide tour called Operation America Strong, intended to pay tribute to healthcare workers and others working to care for the nation as the coronavirus spreads across the United States.

The flyover tributes are intended to be visible from private homes, so people would not be tempted to congregate outdoors to see the planes.

The Department of Defense has not released schedule details for further stops on the tour, but both the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds are also set to fly over several other U.S. cities in the coming weeks.