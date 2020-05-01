May 1 (UPI) -- Police in Western Australia fatally shot a man armed with a weapon after several people were injured in an attack at a shopping center on Friday.

The Pilbara District Western Australia Police Department confirmed the shooting in a statement, saying the man died of a gunshot wound after being "engaged" by police.

"A number of people have received injuries and are currently being treated at Hedland Health Campus," it said.

Authorities said police responded to reports of an "armed offender" at the South Hedland Square shopping center before 10 a.m.

Multiple witnesses at the scene reported seeing the suspect wielding a knife during the attack, Australia's ABC reported.

Authorities did not reveal the weapon used during the incident.

The Pilbara District Western Australia Police Department requested the public with video or information about the incident to contact them.

"Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries," the department said. "There is no ongoing concern regarding public safety in South Hedland."

Located about 1,000 miles northeast of Perth, South Hedland is a small town along the coast of Western Australia.

This is a developing story.