April 30 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks opened Thursday with shallow losses a day after the blue chip bellwether index climbed by more than 500 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 200 points by 11 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was down about 15 points and the Nasdaq had lost a handful of points.

Wednesday, the Dow gained 532 points following a rather flat performance a day earlier.

On the final day of April, the S&P 500 is looking to close out its best month since 1987. Going into Thursday, the index had climbed 13 percent in value over the month.

Earlier Thursday, the Labor Department reported that another 3.8 million Americans had filed new unemployment claims, pushing the six-week total to more than 30 million.