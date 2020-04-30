The confirmation hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, is scheduled for Tuesday morning. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The Senate intelligence committee on Thursday scheduled a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence nominee, Rep. John Ratcliffe.

The hearing is set to be held Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill.

Trump twice nominated the Texas Republican to the position, first in July after Dan Coats chose to step down from the position.

Ratcliffe stepped aside less than a week later, citing media scrutiny, which targeted his experience. Critics accused the congressman of padding his resume.

His second nomination came in February.

Ratcliffe, 53, has served as the U.S. representative for Texas' 4th District since 2015 and serves on the House Committee on Intelligence.

He previously worked as a U.S. attorney and federal terrorism prosecutor and as mayor of the city of Heath, Texas.

The position of director of national intelligence was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks as a means of fostering inter-agency dialogue and cooperation among the 16 agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence-gathering network.