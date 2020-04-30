Supporters of Roger Stone stand outside a Washington, D.C., courthouse on February 20 on the day the political strategist was sentenced to 40 months in prison. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Political strategist Roger Stone formally filed a notice Thursday to appeal his federal conviction on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering, related to the House Russia investigation.

Stone, former associate of President Donald Trump's, was convicted last fall on the charges, which also included interfering in the House inquiry. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied Stone a new trial this month after defense attorneys suggested the jury foreman was biased.

The two-page notice Thursday didn't state the reasoning for the appeal and said only that his attorneys will pursue a change to his conviction, which will likely be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C.

Stone was given a 40-month prison sentence in February.

In a Facebook video Wednesday, Stone slammed prosecutors and called his case a "witch hunt." He said the charge of lying to Congress was fabricated and that prosecutors have no evidence to support any of the accusations.

Earlier this week, the FBI released an application from a search warrant from 2017 that details messages Stone exchanged with WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Stone said the documents prove his innocence and bolster his case. President Donald Trump complained in a tweet Thursday that his former political ally had been mistreated.