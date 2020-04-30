Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (L) and Kamala Harris of California, seen here with Biden at a Democratic primary debate in Houston on September 12, 2019, have been mentioned as possible vice presidential candidates who could join the party's 2020 ticket. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden formed a selection committee Thursday that will ultimately help him choose a vice presidential running mate.

Biden's campaign announced the new four-person panel includes Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor and campaign co-chair Eric Garcetti and former White House counsel Cynthia Hogan.

"These four co-chairs reflect the strength and diversity of our party, and will provide tremendous insight and expertise to what will be a rigorous selection and vetting process," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "We are grateful for their service to the campaign and for their leadership."

Former White House counsel Bob Bauer, Biden campaign attorney Dana Remus and former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco will also aid in the selection.

Biden said last month his running mate will be a woman, and many names have been floated as possible candidates to join the ticket. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California have both said they would be interested. Another former candidate, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has also been mentioned.

Some Democratic activists are urging Biden to add a minority woman to the ticket, such as Harris or former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Also thought to be high on the list of candidates is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.