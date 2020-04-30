Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) and Bernie Sanders said Thursday they have reached a deal over delegates at the Democratic National Convention this summer. File Photo by CNN/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former rival Bernie Sanders said Thursday they have reached a deal over delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt. dropped out of the primary race against former vice president Biden earlier the month. But the deal will ensure he has enough statewide delegates at the DNC in August to ensure "fair representation," for progressives to help draft the party's platform.

Sanders and Biden announced the deal in a joint memo Thursday as part of an effort to show unity in the campaign to win the election against incumbent President Donald Trump.

"While Senator Sanders is no longer actively seeking the nomination, the Biden campaign feels strongly that it is in the best interest of the party and the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November to come to an agreement regarding these issues that will ensure representation of Sanders supporters and delegate candidates, both on the floor and in committees," the memo said.

RELATED Joe Biden forms committee to choose Democratic running mate

"Our campaigns are grateful for the unity and spirit of collaboration within the Democratic Party as we look to defeat Donald Trump and establish a government by and for the American people," the memo continued. "We look forward to working with the state parties to implement this approach, as we elect delegates who reflect and represent the diversity that is the unique strength of our great nation."

The campaigns will also work together to ensure Sanders has some delegates in the N.Y. delegation, the memo said, despite the state canceling its June 23 primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED Andrew Yang sues New York over canceled presidential primary

RELATED Joe Biden projected to win Ohio presidential primary

RELATED Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden for president

RELATED New York election board cancels Democratic presidential primary due to pandemic