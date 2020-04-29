April 29 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday nearly 18,000 New Yorkers have died of the coronavirus so far.
At his daily briefing, Cuomo said the latest daily toll was 330 and is continuing a steady decline, as are other key indicators like ICU admissions and intubations. New York has seen about 295,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
New hospitalizations, however, saw a slight uptick.
"We don't want to see 1,000 new cases every day," he said Wednesday. "We'd like to see that in the low hundreds."
The United States has 1 million cases and the national death toll is around 58,500, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 116,000 recoveries.
Cuomo criticized Republicans in the U.S. Senate for voicing opposition to giving state and local governments more aid in the next relief bill -- particularly Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott, saying they're "playing politics" while ill Americans are dying.
McConnell's office has referred to the proposed aid as "blue state bailouts."
"You have human suffering, you have people dying," Cuomo answered. "You can't stop the politics even in this moment? ... You still want to play your politics?
"That's what this is about and that's why it is so disturbing on a fundamental level."
Earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his decision to use police officers to break up a gathering of hundreds who'd gathered in Brooklyn to mourn the death of a prominent orthodox Jewish rabbi.
Police responded to the neighborhood Tuesday night where as many as 2,500 were congregated. Photos posted online showed hundreds standing close together in violation of social distancing rules. With de Blasio in attendance, police broke up gathering. There were no arrests, but New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a few were cited for various minor offenses.
"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," de Blasio posted to Twitter. The post drew some angry responses that accused him of singling out the Jewish community.
De Blasio acknowledged he was angry when he made the post and said he "regretted" if his some found his words offensive.
"That was not my intention," he said. "It was said with love, but tough love, anger and frustration."
The mayor reiterated, however, that coronavirus restrictions will be enforced.
"I have no regrets about calling out this danger and saying we're going to deal with it very, very aggressively," he said.
Also Wednesday, White House infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said a second wave of the virus is "inevitable" and the United States could be in for a "bad fall and a bad winter" if rules are ignored and countermeasures truncated.
Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last weekend the United States could see a substantial resurgence by the virus late this year if states reopen too soon. The key, he said, is widely expanding testing.
"We're going in the right direction," he told CNN. "But we need to continue to partner in a very active collaborative way with the states, we need to help them the same way they need to do the execution."
In New Jersey, the number of hospitalizations keeps falling. Fewer were reported Wednesday, according to a state count. Ventilator usage and the number of patients in critical or intensive care were also down.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said he'll use the figures as benchmarks to help determine when New Jersey will begin lifting restrictions.
In Georgia, health officials reported a 3 percent rise in cases as Gov. Brian Kemp considers whether to lift a statewide shelter-in-place order. There have so far been more than 25,000 cases in the state.
Kemp, who allowed some businesses to reopen this week, is expected to decide Wednesday whether to extend his stay-home order, which expires Thursday.
"Data continues to trend in the right direction," he tweeted.
COVID-19 pandemic alters life in New York City
A man walks along a stopped train as pedestrian traffic remains scarce at Grand Central Station Terminal in New York City on April 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A commuter approaches an empty staircase at Grand Central Station. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pigeons walk around the grounds devoid of commuter and pedestrian traffic at Grand Central Station. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Six-year-old ballet student Allegra Madison in her home follows the instruction of her ballet teacher via an online dance class delivered by the Third Street Music School in New York City on April 23. Since schools remain closed due to COVID-19 rehearsals and in-person music and dance lessons have been moved to the Internet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A building across the East River from Manhattan known as the One South First (1S1) lights its windows in the shape of a heart for Earth Day amid the pandemic on April 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester holds a sign standing in front T & S Live Poultry as PETA holds a protest urging closures to live-animal markets in order to stop animal-borne diseases from spreading in New York City on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A discarded face mask lies on a sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Four men applaud and make noise as they stand on the roof of a building in Manhattan for the 7 p.m. salute to medical staff and essential workers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman and child wear protective face masks outside the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian crosses Seventh Avenue in a near empty Times Square on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman wearing a protective face mask closes her eyes and lifts her chin up as she walks in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A couple holds hands wearing gloves as they walk together in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear protective face masks as they walk by a garden of tulips near the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church on Easter Sunday of Orthodox Easter weekend on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital and pedestrians applaud for New York firefighters and police officers to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker embraces a man wearing a New York Yankees jacket outside NYU Langone hospital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital applaud outside the hospital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker consults with a patients who arrives to be tested for coronavirus in Yonkers, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man rides a bicycle on a quiet Brooklyn Bridge at the end of the day on April 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A backhoe is parked on Hart Island in New York City. For almost two centuries, the city has used Hart Island as a place where unclaimed bodies can be buried and laid to rest. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burials there have increased. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian wearing protective face mask crosses an intersection near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask on April 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the hospital on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. A one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle in Westchester County was set up after early cases of the coronavirus were traced there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo