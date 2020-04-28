The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed Monday at their highest points in more than a month on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed for a bit in early trading Tuesday before giving up the gains as some technology stocks tumbled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 300 points before falling and settling about 5 points lower by 11:15 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was down a few points by that time and the Nasdaq had lost about 80 points.

The Dow gained nearly 360 points on Monday and beat its 50-day moving average for the first time since February. The S&P and Nasdaq closed at their highest points in more than a month.

Oil prices, which have seen substantial losses over the past week, fell again Tuesday.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down to about $12.25 early and Brent crude was up slightly to about $20.35 per barrel.