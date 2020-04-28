The survey also showed nearly a third of Americans said Trump's administration has done a "great deal" or "a fair amount" to keep prices down. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- More than six in 10 Americans say the cost of prescription drugs has increased since President Donald Trump took office more than three years ago, a new survey showed Tuesday.

Gallup said 66 percent said they have risen "a little" or "a lot" during the Trump administration, despite its efforts to lower pharmaceutical costs. Just 7 percent said the cost has decreased.

Politically, the split is significant. Eighty-one percent of Democrats, 70 percent of independents and 47 percent of Republicans said their drug prices have gone up since Trumps inauguration in January 2017.

"The belief that drug costs have increased is highly consistent across demographic subgroups, with little differences found based on race/ethnicity, gender, education level, annual household income and age," Gallup wrote.

In the same survey, more Americans now say they believe Trump is making progress in controlling drug prices. Nearly a third said his administration has done a "great deal" or "a fair amount" to keep prices down, an increase from 27 percent last year. Sixty-five percent said the president hasn't made much or any progress.

A year ago, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced a rule requiring that pharmaceutical companies reveal the cost of drugs in television advertisements, but the move was ultimately tabled for a proposal to lower drug costs for Medicare patients.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error between 3.7 points and 7 points.