A migrant child stands near a bus station in San Diego, Calif., after traveling to the United States with a caravan from Honduras, seeking asylum. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge on Tuesday declined to suspend federal immigration courts due to the coronavirus crisis, rebuffing advocacy groups who'd asked him to intervene.

An immigration law group and five detained migrants with scheduled in-person hearings filed a lawsuit hoping to cease court appearances during the pandemic while new protocols are reviewed.

They argued that immigration officials have forced attorneys to bring their own protective equipment to meet with clients, risking their own health to do so, a mandate they say is unconstitutional. The suit noted that most federal courts have suspended in-person hearings due to the pandemic.

Washington, D.C., judge Carl Nichols declined, saying courts have already taken steps to address public health concerns. Nichols, a Trump appointee, added that courts are not appropriate arenas to "second-guess" those health and safety determinations.

"Plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claims," Nichols wrote.

"Plaintiffs have not pointed to [Executive Office for Immigration Review] and ICE actions that are reviewable under the [Administrative Procedures Act], and, perhaps most important, they also have not demonstrated that EOIR's and ICE's actions are arbitrary and capricious given the rapidly changing situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Justice Department said previously Nichols lacked jurisdiction since removal proceedings for migrants usually don't reach the federal court until the administrative options have run out.