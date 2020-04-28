Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laugh together at the portrait unveiling for former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Capitol Hill in 2016. Clinton endorsed Biden for president Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden for U.S. president Tuesday, saying she's "thrilled" to be involved with his 2020 election campaign.

Clinton made the announcement during a live streamed town hall meeting on how the coronavirus pandemic is uniquely affecting women.

"I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," she said.

"I am thrilled to be part of your campaign. To not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake during this presidential election."

Biden retweeted Clinton's hint that she'd be making the announcement earlier Tuesday, saying, "I'm with her," Clinton's campaign slogan during the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton lost that election to President Donald Trump, winning the popular vote but failing to top the Republican in the Electoral College. Clinton also lost her 2008 bid during the Democratic primaries and caucuses against President Barack Obama.

Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in November after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race earlier this month. Biden has received a number of high-profile endorsements since then, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Obama and Sanders.