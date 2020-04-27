A man carries groceries near the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on April 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed after the opening bell on Wall Street Monday to begin the week with early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 250 points by 11:15 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 had gained nearly 30 points and the Nasdaq was up nearly 90.

The boost came as several more states permitted some businesses to reopen on Monday. Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alaska and Texas were the first to permit some non-essential businesses to reopen on Friday.

The Dow gained 260 points on Friday.

Monday's early gains followed more depression of oil prices. Brent crude fell below $20 per barrel Monday and West Texas Intermediate was listed at just above 12.50 early Monday.