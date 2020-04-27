The Supreme Court Justices, shown posed for a group shot on Nov. 30, 2018, ruled 8-1 Monday at the federal government owes insurers involved in Obamacare some $12 million from a risk fund. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- In a near-unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday the federal government owes insurers involved in the Affordable Care Act billions from a program that was supposed to shield them from financial risk.

The court said in an 8-1 ruling -- with Samuel Alito the lone dissenter -- that the government owes $12 billion from the temporary fund set up for insurers, despite Republicans later passing rules that prevented the Department of Health and Human Services from using taxes to pay for the program.

ACA creators had initially planned for insurers to pay for the fund.

"In establishing the temporary risk corridors program, Congress created a rare money-mandating obligation requiring the federal government to make payments under [Section 1342 of ACA's] formula," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the opinion. "And by failing to appropriate enough sums for payments already owed, Congress did simply that and no more: The appropriation bills neither repealed nor discharged 1342's unique obligation."

Alito argued in his dissent that the decision would give insurance companies access to billions from a program they should have been funding.

"Under the court's decision, billions of taxpayer dollars will be turned over to insurance companies that bet unsuccessfully on the success of the program in question," Alito wrote. "This money will have to be paid even though Congress has pointedly declined to appropriate money for that purpose."

Insurance experts pointed to the program's demise, which closed in 2016, led to insurance companies jacking up premiums on Obamacare plans and abandoning the healthcare marketplace.