April 27 (UPI) -- About three in 10 Americans say they have experienced one or more disruptions in income or employment as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Gallup said in a new survey Monday 30 percent reported a temporary layoff, permanent job loss, reduction in hours or reduction of income. Twelve percent reported one disruption and 18 percent reported more than one disruption. The other 70 percent reported no disruption in finances or employment status.

Among all respondents, 26 percent reported a loss of income, 15 said they'd lost hours, 10 percent said they'd been temporarily laid off and 2 percent reported a permanent job loss.

Those making the least have been affected the most, the survey found. Thirty-two percent of those making less than $36,000 a year reported a loss in income. About a quarter of those making $36,000 or more said the same.

"This data reinforces a recent Gallup finding that 25 percent employed Americans think they are likely to be laid off in the next year," Gallup wrote. "Despite this concern, among those respondents who have been laid off, 85 percent believe it is likely that they will be able to return to their job once the crisis has ended, with 60 percent saying that it is 'very likely.'"

Gallup polled more than 8,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 2 points.