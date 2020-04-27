House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference Friday at U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C. She issued a video Monday endorsing Joe Biden for president. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, handing the presumptive Democratic nominee the backing of the most visible opponent of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi gave her endorsement in a video message posted to Biden's campaign site. In it, she praised his experience and effectiveness as a leader, which she said the corornavirius crisis has shown are much-needed qualities in an American president.

"I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," she said in the video, which appears to have been recorded Friday. "He knows how to get the job done.

"Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis. For these and other reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president, a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values authenticity and integrity."

Pelosi also cited Biden's work on the 2009 Recovery Act as experience that will be needed to help the U.S. economy recover from the crisis.

The California Democrat, like former President Barack Obama, maintained neutrality throughout the Democratic primary race as Biden campaigned for delegates with a field that included Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, all of whom have also endorsed Biden.

As the speaker of the Democratic-controlled House, Pelosi has become the president's highest profile antagonist, leading an effort late last year to impeach him on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Trump was impeached by the House but acquitted in a party-line vote after a Senate trial.