Gondola Square is almost empty at the base of Steamboat Springs Ski Resort, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Governors in Colorado and Nevada on Monday joined California, Oregon and Washington in a regional pact to reopen their states. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Governors in Colorado and Nevada on Monday joined California, Oregon and Washington in a regional pact that will coordinate reopening of state economies going forward from statewide safer-at-home orders.

"There's no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure, so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, said in a statement on Monday.

Colorado reported 13,879 confirmed cases Monday, with 706 deaths.

In Nevada, there were 4,786 confirmed cases with 206 deaths reported.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, also a Democrat, said joining the regional pact would help Nevada residents, as well as the many tourists who visit the state.

"[T]he sharing of critical information and best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health and safety of our residents and reopening responsibly will be invaluable as we chart paths forward," said Sisolak, in a statement.

"COVID-19 doesn't follow state or national boundaries, and it will take every level of government, working together to get the upper hand on this virus," California's Gov. Newsom, a Democrat, said Monday.

The Western States Pact was crafted last week by Newsom and Democrats Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to roll out regional plans to reopen economies.

While each state has agreed they would develop their own plans, the cooperating state governments approved a framework that said residents' health came first.

The other tenets of the agreement include that decisions will be informed by "health outcomes and science -- not politics" and states will be most effective by working together.

California and Washington had the earliest reported U.S. cases of COVID-19, but immediately enacted lockdown stay-at-home procedures that appear to have blunted the spread of the virus.

California had 43,464 confirmed cases as of Monday with 1,755 deaths statewide, according to the state health department. Washington reported 13,686 cases Monday, with 765 deaths statewide, the state health department said.

Seven midwestern governors and seven northeastern states are also working together to craft regional plans.

To-do lists to reopen the regions include sustained rates of infections and hospitalizations, adequate testing and tracking of the virus, adequate hospital capacity for a resurgence of the virus and social distancing rules for the workplace.