Health officials added six new symptoms to the official diagnosis of the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday, expanding the list to nine. Illustration courtesy of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease control and Prevention released an expanded list of COVID-19 symptoms Monday, including the loss of a sense of smell.

Health officials said research into the highly contagious coronavirus showed that certain symptoms showed up in most patients between 2 -14 days after exposure to the virus.

New symptoms included chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

Formerly, the health officials had listed only three confirmed symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The agency also listed emergency warning signs for COVID-19.

Patients should get immediate medical attention if they had trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or were not able to be aroused, or a bluish lips or face, the agency said.

Although at first understood as a disease of the respiratory system, the disease is presenting in different ways, researchers have discovered.

The coronavirus has also been been associated with strokes, neurological symptoms and diarrhea in some patients.

The CDC website features a coronavirus self-checker that also asks patients if they have had recent contact with a COVID-19 patient for work in a nursing home or medical facility.