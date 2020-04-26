April 26 (UPI) -- Two adults and a child from Arizona were killed in a plane crash in northern Nevada near Utah.

A Beechcraft BE35, Bonanza crashed near Goshute Peak, east of Elko, which is about 290 miles west of Reno and 229 miles west of Salt Lake City, late Friday night: "https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-nevada/3-die-in-northern-nevada-plane-crash-2015112/" target="_blank"}, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

On Saturday, the occupants were identified as Thomas A. Kvanvig, 48, Stacie M. Kvanvig, 49; and Daniel Kvanvig, 8, of Chandler.

The Air Force notified the Elko County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible plane down, according to chief deputy coroner Nick Czegledi. A REACH aircraft spotted the wreckageabout 20-25 miles from the Utah border after midnight Saturday.

The Beechcraft was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down, Czegledi said.

The sheriff's office is assisting the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation.

Approximately 10,400 Model 35 Bonanzas of all variants were built between 1945 and 1982, according to Airliners.net. Models seat 4-6 passengers.