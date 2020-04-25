Plaintiffs said the federal government's efforts to release migrant children to guardians was halted to avoid contending with states' shelter-in-place orders. File Photo courtesy of the office of Rep. of Doris Matsui | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge in California has ordered the Trump administration to speed up the release of migrant children held in custody, citing the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said late Friday that the federal government is once again violating the so-called Flores Agreement. The 1993 settlement said, among other things, that children cannot be detained longer than 20 days.

The Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law sought an order to release the children, saying the COVID-19 crisis in the United States has delayed work to release the children to guardians. The organization said the Office of Refugee Resettlement halted efforts to reunite the children with their parents or other guardians in places such as California, New York and Washington, to avoid the difficulties of dealing with those states' stay-at-home orders amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers, where at least 287 migrants have tested positive for the virus. ICE has so far conducted 425 tests for tens of thousands migrants in detention.

California life in the COVID-19 pandemic The historic Vista Theatre informs patrons with the film and TV trope "To be continued..." on its marquee at the corner of Hollywood and Sunset boulevards in Los Angeles on April 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A woman administers a COVID-19 testing kit at a Los Angeles Fire Department pop-up testing station, where workers in hazmat suits handed out testing swabs to the homeless from behind a protective window on April 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Illustrated by local artist Hijack, this mural depicts two soldiers fending off the coronavirus wearing hazmat suits with a feather duster, Windex, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and a vacuum bearing a "No COVID-19" symbol in Los Angeles on April 19. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Registered nurses at University of California Irvine Medical Center hold a candlelight vigil at their shift change to describe conditions and the need for more N95 masks, respirators and protective gear required to safely treat coronavirus patients on April 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Nurses stand together during the vigil. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Visitors sit at Delores Park in San Francisco on April 19. San Francisco Mayor London Breed has mandated that face masks be worn outside the home to protect against coronavirus. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A police officer speaks with a couple on the grass at Delores Park who aren't wearing face masks. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Businesses are boarded up along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco on April 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A homeless encampment next to the main library sits in view of City Hall in San Francisco on April 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Hundreds of passengers form a line to check in and board a China Southern Airlines flight to China on April 19 in Los Angeles. Passengers at the front of the line arrived at 5:30 a.m., with many others standing in line since 8 a.m. to ensure they would have a seat before the plane was full. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo People line up to receive bags of food from the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in the parking lot of the Cow Palace in Daly City, Calif., on April 17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo People receive bags of food from the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo President Donald Trump unveiled a program to assist U.S. farmers and ranchers to channel their products to food banks. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Protesters from Housing is a Human Right gather near the vacant 22-story Sunset Gordon tower in Los Angeles, demanding that the building be repurposed as housing for the homeless on April 17. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles County Federation of Labor members stage a drive-through mobile food pantry to help feed thousands of South L.A. residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The drive-through pantry effort is expected to feed over 10,000 people. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Two men wait to cross the street in front of a boarded-up Pottery Barn in Pasadena, Calif., on April 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Postal workers return to the Hollywood Station Post Office after completing their shift in Los Angeles. The U.S. Postal Service warned Congress this week that it will completely "run out of cash" in the next several months without immediate action from the White House and Congress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A man walks his child past a boarded up business on Colorado Avenue in Pasadena, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A jogger runs past Sunnyvale Post-Acute Center in Sunnyvale, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A mural urges residents to stay home as a couple wearing masks kiss while taking a selfie on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles on April 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A masked pedestrian crosses an empty Powell Street in San Francisco on April 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Shoppers, mostly masked, stand far apart to buy produce at a farmer's market on Alemany Boulevard in San Francisco on April 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A homeless man sits with his belongings wearing a mask in Los Angeles on April 10. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A patient is moved out of Gateway Care & Rehabillition Center, a skilled nursing facility in Hayward, Calif., on April 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Parishioners utilize the option of a drive-through communion to kick off Holy Week at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on April 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A drug store sells face masks after the FDA allows imports from China amid shortages in Los Angeles on April 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy treat a patient from Los Angeles medical facilities on March 29. The ship deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. Photo by MC2 Erwin Jacob Miciano/U.S. Navy | License Photo Nurses at UCLA hold a candlelight vigil to show solidarity and support for nurses across the nation and to demand stronger leadership from the federal government in protecting healthcare workers and their patients at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A COVID-19 quarantine for the homeless operates in a cluster of RVs at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles on March 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The public was kept at bay from the USNS Mercy hospital ship as it started receiving patients on March 29. The Mercy's presence will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their intensive care units and ventilators for those patients. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Medical and fire department personnel distribute self-testing coronavirus kits to residents who made appointments in a parking lot adjacent to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on March 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Tourists take pictures on Twin Peaks in San Francisco on March 26. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Beachgoers walk along Zuma Beach in Los Angeles on March 23. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti closed sports and recreation at city parks and closed parking at city beaches after seeing too many people in close proximity packing beaches, trails and parks. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A patient has his temperature checked by a Hayward emergency medical technician at a triage station for coronavirus in Hayward, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Hayward emergency medical technicians check members of the public for coronavirus symptoms at a drive-up triage station in Hayward, Calif. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo A couple wait to be checked by Hayward emergency medical technicians for symptoms and high temperature. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Shoppers at farmer's market on Alemany Street practice social distancing while waiting in line for produce in San Francisco on March 21. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A couple stand behind barricades in front of a temporarily closed TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on March 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Shoppers wait in long lines as they stock up on supplies at a grocery store in San Francisco on March 16. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo International travelers arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on March 14 as President Donald Trump began to limit travelers from most of Europe. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A chain-link fence surrounds the Fairfield Inn, a hotel reserved by the state to be used as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, in San Carlos, Calif., on March 12. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Medical personnel help passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport on March 11. The passengers were quarantined on the ship before being allowed to depart. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo A woman walks on the usually bustling Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 10. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo The cruise ship Grand Princess sails under the Golden Gate Bridge entering San Francisco Bay on March 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Additionally, one of the BCFS facilities holding migrant children in Baytown, Texas, has been placed under a 14-day quarantine on April 7 because multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Gee quoted the plaintiffs' medical expert, Dr. Julie Graves, in her order: "Postponing the release of children in facilities with known COVID-19 exposure is like leaving them in a burning house rather than going in to rescue them and take them to safety."

Gee's order comes days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily closing the U.S. borders to migrants. He said the temporary suspension is aimed at protecting U.S. jobs, which have been hampered by the global health crisis.

The coronavirus has sickened more than 905,000 people in the United States and killed at least 51,000 as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.