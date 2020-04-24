House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Friday for her weekly press conference. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a supplemental $484 billion coronavirus relief package into law Friday as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic surpassed 50,000.

The bill, the fourth approved by Congress, includes $370 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides funding for small businesses. It also earmarks $75 billion for hospitals that are losing revenue and $25 billion for expanded COVID-19 testing.

"[Trump] just signed our latest relief bill," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tweeted. "It expands funding for saving small businesses and protecting Americans' paychecks. It strengthens support for hospitals, healthcare providers, and testing."

The United States surpassed 50,000 coronavirus deaths Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and has seen more than 870,000 cases.

New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported an additional 422 deaths. More than 16,000 have now died statewide.

"The number of lives lost is still heartbreaking," he said, noting that Friday's figure is the lowest daily total since March.

Cuomo said other key indicators, including hospitalizations and intubations, were down and the number of new cases continues to be flat.

"All the evidence suggests we're on the downside of the curve," he said.

As governors in less-affected states began to relax restrictions Friday, Cuomo said he'll decide next week whether to extend his "NY Pause" order. Currently in place until May 15, the order mandates the closure of non-essential businesses.

Also Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the board overseeing the 1 million rent-controlled apartments in the city to enact a rent freeze. He made the appeal to the New York City Rent Guidelines Board in behalf of low-income tenants who face hardship due to the stay-at-home order.

"The challenges that landlords are facing are real, but they pale in comparison to what tenants are facing," de Blasio said. "To me, it's abundantly clear that we need a rent freeze."

An eviction moratorium is in effect in New York but tenants groups and housing advocates worry there will be a wave of mass evictions once it's lifted and back rent becomes due.

De Blasio urged the state to approve legislation enabling tenants to pay rent with their security deposits and to have the ability to finance back rent over a 12-month period.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her emergency stay-at-home order Friday through May 15. She also issued new guidelines under which landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can reopen, and some retailers can open for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Whitmer's new order also requires residents to wear face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces like grocery stores.

Nearly 3,000 people have died from the pandemic in Michigan and health officials have reported more than 35,000 cases.