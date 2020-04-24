A woman walks near the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks lost some ground after the start of trading on Friday after two straight days of growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 40 points Thursday, had lost about 50 by 11:30 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was down a few points and the Nasdaq was flat.

Wall Street is trying to end the week in the black after the Dow shed 1,200 points on Monday and Tuesday, influenced partly by sagging oil prices.

The Dow had gained a few hundred points on Thursday but gave them back following a Labor Department report that showed another 4.4 million Americans filed for new unemployment claims.

Friday, President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign another round of coronavirus aid at the White House. The measure, worth $486 billion was passed by the House and Senate this week.