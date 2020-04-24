The Strait of Gibraltar connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea and separates Spain on the European continent from Morocco on the African continent. The ISS was orbiting 265 miles above the Atlantic off the coast of Lisbon, Portugal, when this photograph was taken on February 11. Photo courtesy of NASA

The ISS was orbiting 266 miles above the Pacific Ocean when this picture was taken just off the western coast of North America on February 9. At top is California's San Francisco Bay. Washington state's Columbia River appears at the bottom of the frame. Photo courtesy of NASA

The Mississippi River runs past Lake Pontchartrain, through the city of New Orleans, La., and into the Gulf of Mexico beaming from the sun's glint on February 7. Photo courtesy of NASA

The ISS flies in front of the moon in February as seen from Madrid. The photographer attached a camera to a telescope and while recording at 25 frames per second captured the 690-millisecond transit on video and composed this image of 17 stacked frames. Photo courtesy of Javier Manteca/ESA

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features a spiral galaxy known as NGC 4689. It is known as an "anemic galaxy," a galaxy that contains only quite small quantities of the raw materials needed to produce stars. This image was featured as ESA's Picture of the Week during the week of February 21. Image courtesy of ESA

The well-lit New York/New Jersey metropolitan area is viewed during the early morning hours on February 2 as the International Space Station orbited 263 miles above the northeastern United States. Landmarks include the dark rectangular area (lower center) that is Central Park in Manhattan. Photo courtesy of NASA

The Florida peninsula is pictured looking northward on February 28 as the International Space Station orbited 263 miles above the Caribbean Sea. Photo courtesy of NASA

The atmospheric glow floats above Earth's moonlit horizon beneath a starry sky on March 4 as the International Space Station orbited 263 miles above central Asia. Photo courtesy of NASA

The cities of southeast China glitter brightly during an orbital night pass on March 5 as the International Space Station soared 259 miles above the Asian continent. The brightest lights at right center represent the city of Shanghai on the coast of the East China Sea. Photo courtesy of NASA

The bright lights of Osaka, Japan, on Osaka Bay were pictured from the International Space Station on March 15 during an orbital night pass 259 miles above the island nation. Photo courtesy of NASA

The Canadarm2 robotic arm and Dextre, the fine-tuned robotic hand, are remotely controlled on Earth to extract Bartolomeo from the pressurized trunk of the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship on March 25. Bartolomeo is a European Space Agency science payload system that will enable numerous external science experiments to be conducted and controlled outside the space station. Photo courtesy of NASA

The NGC 4651 galaxy may look serene and peaceful as it swirls in the vast, silent emptiness of space. It is believed that this galaxy consumed another smaller galaxy to become the beautiful spiral. Although only a telescope like the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captured this image, could give a picture this clear, NGC 4651 can also be observed with an amateur telescope. Photo courtesy of NASA

The "aurora australis" is pictured near the southernmost point of the International Space Station's orbital trek above the Indian Ocean on April 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

This composite image, produced by the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite, provides a view of the Americas at night. The clouds and sun glint, added here for aesthetic effect, are derived from MODIS instrument land surface and cloud cover products. Photo courtesy of NASA/UPI

This picture, taken by the Advanced Camera for Surveys aboard Hubble, shows the upper 2.5 light-years of the Cone Nebula (in NGC 2264), a height that equals 23 million roundtrips to the moon. The entire pillar is seven light-years long. Astronomers believe that these pillars may be incubators for developing stars. The ACS made this observation on April 2, 2002. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

Hubble's image of the star V838 Monocerotis (V838 Mon) reveals dramatic changes in the illumination of surrounding dusty cloud structures. The effect, called a light echo, has been unveiling never-before-seen dust patterns ever since the star suddenly brightened for several weeks in early 2002. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

The Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) aboard Hubble snapped this image of the planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 6302, but more popularly called the Bug Nebula or the Butterfly Nebula, on July 27, 2009. NGC 6302 lies within our Milky Way galaxy, roughly 3800 light-years away. The "butterfly" stretches for more than two light-years, which is nearly half the distance from the Sun to the nearest star, Proxima Centauri. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

This image from Hubble depicts bright blue newly formed stars that are blowing a cavity in the center of a star-forming region known as N90. The dust in the region gives these distant galaxies a reddish-brown tint. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

This image from Hubble shows the dramatic shape and color of the Ring Nebula, otherwise known as Messier 57. From Earth's perspective, the nebula looks like a simple elliptical shape with a shaggy boundary. However, observations combining existing ground-based data with new Hubble data show that the nebula is shaped like a distorted doughnut. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

The Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation, one of Hubble's most iconic images, shows the pillars as seen in visible light, capturing the multi-colored glow of gas clouds, wispy tendrils of dark cosmic dust, and the rust-colored elephants' trunks of the nebula's famous pillars. With these new images comes better contrast and a clearer view for astronomers to study how the structure of the pillars is changing over time. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

MyCn18, a young planetary nebula located about 8,000 light-years away, was imaged with the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 aboard Hubble. This image reveals the true shape of MyCn18 to be an hourglass with an intricate pattern of "etchings" in its walls. This picture has been composed from three separate images taken in the light of ionized nitrogen (represented by red), hydrogen (green), and doubly ionized oxygen (blue). Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

This Hubble image shows a globular cluster known as NGC 104, or, more commonly, 47 Tucanae, since it is part of the constellation of Tucana (The Toucan) in the southern sky. Scientists using Hubble observed the white dwarfs in the cluster. These dying stars migrate from the crowded center of the cluster to its outskirts. While astronomers knew about this process, they had never seen it in action until the detailed study of 47 Tucanae. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

This image is one of the most photogenic examples of the many turbulent stellar nurseries the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has observed during its 30-year lifetime. The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor NGC 2020, which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, about 163,000 light-years away. The image is nicknamed the "Cosmic Reef" because it resembles an undersea world. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

April 24 (UPI) -- NASA released a new image of two colorful, neighboring nebula Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The twin objects, part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, are about 163,000 light-years away from Earth. Astronomers nicknamed the colorful red-and-blue image the "Cosmic Reef," a nod to its similarity to undersea life.

NASA launched the Hubble into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on April 24, 1990. The 12-ton space telescope, then the most expensive satellite ever built, was meant to be a vital research tool for astronomers seeking to see deep into space and discover key details about the origins of the universe.

Hubble snapped its first image less than a month after its launch, that of an ancient star cluster. Elated scientists said those first images were two to three times sharper than expected.

Over its three decades of use, NASA and the European Space Agency were able to narrow its estimation for the age of the universe (13.7 billion years), determine the expansion rate of the universe, predict and watch the same supernova explode twice, observe the aftermath of a comet's collision with Jupiter, and discover a fifth moon orbiting Pluto.

"Hubble has given us stunning insights about the universe, from nearby planets to the farthest galaxies we have seen so far," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. "It was revolutionary to launch such a large telescope 30 years ago, and this astronomy powerhouse is still delivering revolutionary science today. Its spectacular images have captured the imagination for decades, and will continue to inspire humanity for years to come."

The telescope has made 1.4 million observations in 30 years, resulting in more than 17,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications. NASA described it as the "most prolific space observatory in history," and while it soon won't be the most technologically advanced telescope in space now, astronomers plan to keep it in use as long as it produces useful results.

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, which will be able to see deeper into space, in 2021.