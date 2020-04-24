COVID-19 pandemic alters life in New York City

Six-year-old ballet student Allegra Madison in her home follows the instruction of her ballet teacher via an online dance class delivered by the Third Street Music School in New York City on April 23. Since schools remain closed due to COVID-19 rehearsals and in-person music and dance lessons have been moved to the Internet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A building across the East River from Manhattan known as the One South First (1S1) lights its windows in the shape of a heart for Earth Day amid the pandemic on April 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds a sign standing in front T & S Live Poultry as PETA holds a protest urging closures to live-animal markets in order to stop animal-borne diseases from spreading in New York City on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A discarded face mask lies on a sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Four men applaud and make noise as they stand on the roof of a building in Manhattan for the 7 p.m. salute to medical staff and essential workers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child wear protective face masks outside the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian crosses Seventh Avenue in a near empty Times Square on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman wearing a protective face mask closes her eyes and lifts her chin up as she walks in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A couple holds hands wearing gloves as they walk together in Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians wear protective face masks as they walk by a garden of tulips near the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church on Easter Sunday of Orthodox Easter weekend on April 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital and pedestrians applaud for New York firefighters and police officers to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A healthcare worker embraces a man wearing a New York Yankees jacket outside NYU Langone hospital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from NYU Langone hospital applaud outside the hospital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers look outside from NYU Langone hospital to see the gathering for applause. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A healthcare worker consults with a patients who arrives to be tested for coronavirus in Yonkers, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man rides a bicycle on a quiet Brooklyn Bridge at the end of the day on April 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A backhoe is parked on Hart Island in New York City. For almost two centuries, the city has used Hart Island as a place where unclaimed bodies can be buried and laid to rest. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burials there have increased. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian wearing protective face mask crosses an intersection near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask on April 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers wheel out the bodies of patients who died of coronavirus at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A healthcare worker takes a break outside the hospital on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrian and traveler traffic is scant in Grand Central Terminal on March 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian crosses a Manhattan street near the George Washington Bridge on March 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo