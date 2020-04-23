A woman walks past Federal Hall, near the New York Stock Exchange, on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- After a day of gains, U.S. stocks climbed again Thursday in early trading on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 330 points by 11:20 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was up nearly 40 points and the Nasdaq had increased more than 100.

Wall Street is looking for a second straight day of gains in a week that saw crashing prices in world oil markets.

Thursday, international benchmark Brent crude increased to more than $22 per barrel. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to more than $17, after falling earlier this week to below zero for the first time in history.

The Dow lost about 1,200 points on Monday and Tuesday amid the sinking oil prices. The U.S. House is expected to pass another infusion of cash Thursday to help fund expanded coronavirus testing, hospitals and replenish a small business relief fund.