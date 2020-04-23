Then-Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appears at a primary debate in Charleston, S.C., on February 25. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Thursday her older brother has died from the coronavirus disease.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Donald Reed Herring, 86, died in Oklahoma on Tuesday after having been diagnosed with the virus earlier this month.

Herring, initially hospitalized with pneumonia in February, tested positive after he was admitted to a rehabilitation center. He died eight days after doctors moved him to the intensive care unit.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time," Warren tweeted. "And now there's no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother."

RELATED Trump signs order suspending immigration

I'm grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say "I love you" one more time-and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

Warren said Herring, a 20-year U.S. Air Force and Vietnam veteran, was a "natural leader" whose smile lit up everyone around him.

Warren has been heavily critical of President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, and called Wednesday for his response to be investigated.

"[Trump] misled the public from the start," she tweeted. "He's allocating resources based on which governors he likes best. His family and their cronies are making policy decisions in backroom deals. Enough is enough. We need an investigation into Trump's pandemic response."