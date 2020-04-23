A woman walks past Federal Hall, near the New York Stock Exchange, on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up nearly 40 points on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw slight losses in a volatile day of trading.

The Dow ended the day up 0.17 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.054 percent and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.0073 percent.

Markets began the day strong with optimism surrounding an expected House vote to approve a new coronavirus stimulus package to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as fund expanded testing and hospitals, with the Dow rising as much as 400 points.

Thursday, international benchmark Brent crude increased to more than $21 per barrel. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to more than $17, after falling earlier this week to below zero for the first time in history.

The Dow lost about 1,200 points on Monday and Tuesday amid the sinking oil prices.

Thursday's gains were largely erased, however, as Gilead Sciences stock fell 4.34 percent after documents published by the World Health Organization stated that its COVID-19 drug remdesivir didn't improve patients' conditions or reduce the coronavirus pathogen in their bloodstream.

The markets eventually rebounded to avoid significant losses after Gilead issued a statement saying the results were posted prematurely and had been removed "as the study investigators did not provide permission for the publication of the results" and that the company believed the post inappropriately characterized the study.

"The study was terminated early due to low enrollment and, as a result, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions," Gilead said. "As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease."