Strong storms snapped utility poles in Moultrie, Ga., on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the City of Moultrie

April 23 (UPI) -- Severe weather impacted areas of the South on Thursday morning, one day after the area was hit by a series of tornadoes and flash flooding that killed nine people.

Authorities issued tornado watches for areas of Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle, as well as tornado warnings in coastal Georgia. The National Weather Service said one twister touched down in Mitchell County around midday and another near Pearson.

The NWS predicted two rounds of storms will bring strong winds, hail and tornadoes through the area Thursday. Damage was reported in Adel, Moultrie and Hahira, Ga.

The outbreak of storms swept through more western portions of the South on Wednesday night, causing a series of about 28 tornadoes in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Two people died in Oklahoma, three in Texas and two in Louisiana.

Flooding in DeSoto Parish killed one man when he was swept away as he attempted to bring in his trash can.

"There was some pretty extreme flooding here in Mansfield," Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. "Water like I've not seen in many, many years, if ever. Basically the water rose really fast and we had to rescue some people out of homes. I think we had about 20 or so homes that people were flooded in."

At least 94,000 people were without power across the South Thursday afternoon, with Georgia (28,000) and Mississippi (26,000) bearing the brunt of the outages, according to PowerOutage.us.