The New York Stock Exchange is seen Monday on Wall Street in New York City. All three major U.S. indices grew in early trading Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed at the opening bell on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded a bit after sinking to historic lows this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lost more than 1,200 points Monday and Tuesday, was up about 350 points within the first hour of trading Wednesday. The S&P 500 was up 50 points and the Nasdaq had climbed about 180.

Influencing the markets Wednesday were rises in oil prices. International benchmark Brent crude climbed to more than $20 per barrel after an 18 percent decline Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose more than 10 percent -- two days after falling below $0 for the first time in history.

A global decrease in demand has driven oil prices down in recent weeks, as did a dispute between OPEC and Russia concerning production cuts.

Analyst Magnus Nysveen told CNBC the oil market is not out of the woods because demand remains low and a lack of storage space poses a challenge.

"The world is running out of places to store the oil," he said. "When the supply and demand balance is positive or negative, then you can build or draw from storage. But when the storage gets full, then there is no buffer for this very strong imbalance that we're seeing."