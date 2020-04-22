President Donald Trump listens during a briefing Tuesday by his Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he'll sign an executive order immediately to temporarily close U.S. borders to migrants, in a controversial move he says will protect Americans facing hardship due to the coronavirus crisis.

The president, who announced the move late Monday, tweeted that he will sign the measure Wednesday.

"I will be signing my executive order prohibiting immigration into our country today," Trump wrote.

"In the meantime, even without this order, our southern border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new border wall and 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight."

Trump said the temporary suspension is aimed at protecting U.S. jobs, which have been hampered by the global health crisis. Eighteen million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the last three weeks.

"Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors," he added. "Their lives will be better than ever."

At his briefing Tuesday, Trump said the ban will remain in effect for 60 days, at which point he will determine whether an extension is needed. He added that the order will apply only to migrants seeking permanent residency in the United States, and will not apply to seasonal farm workers.

"By pausing immigration, we will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," he said.

Critics have said the border closure is unnecessary and studies have already shown that travel restrictions have done little to slow the spread of the disease. Some see it as an attempt to shift blame away from his administration's slow response to the pandemic.

"You have nobody to blame but yourself for this completely bungled response to a deadly crisis," Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted. "Not immigrants. Not governors or mayors. Just you. Stop scapegoating immigrants with more racism and xenophobia and do your job."