Delta said last week it will accept more than $5 billion in federal aid to weather the coronavirus crisis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines on Wednesday reported its first quarterly loss in five years, just days after rival United said it's expecting a loss of more than $2 billion over the first three months of 2020.

In its earnings report, Delta reported $8.6 billion in revenue for the first quarter -- an 18 percent drop over the same period last year.

Delta and all other carriers have seen substantial losses in recent weeks, as they have been forced to park most of their fleet due to low demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday's report was the first quarterly loss for Delta since the final quarter of 2015. CEO Ed Bastian said revenues could fall as much as 90 percent over April, May and June.

"These are truly unprecedented times for all of us, including the airline industry," he said in a statement. "Travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders have been effective in slowing the spread of the virus, but have also severely impacted near-term demand for air travel.

"We don't know when [full recovery] will happen, but we do know that Delta will be a smaller airline for some time," he wrote in a note to staff. "We should be prepared for a choppy, sluggish recovery even after the virus is contained.

"I estimate the recovery period could take two to three years. I hope it's sooner, but we need to be realistic in our planning."

The carrier said last month it was spending about $100 million per day, but Bastian expects to spend half that amount by the end of the second quarter in June, when the crisis has eased some.

Delta said last week it will accept $5.4 billion in relief aid from the Treasury Department, as part of a $25 billion federal fund established last month to help U.S. carriers weather the coronavirus crisis.

Monday, United said in its SEC filing it expected a first-quarter loss of $2.1 billion and revenues of $8 billion, a decline of 17 percent from Q1 2019. A year ago, United reported a $300 million profit in the first quarter.

Delta is the first major U.S. carrier to report first-quarter earnings.