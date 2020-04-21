A sign for Wall Street hangs outside at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Monday. A historic selloff in oil prices continued to influence U.S. stocks on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- After shedding nearly 600 points Monday, U.S. stocks opened on Wall Street with more losses in early trading Tuesday -- partly due to sinking oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped almost another 600 points by 11:30 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was own about 80 points and the Nasdaq was down more than 300.

The losses follow a historic decline of oil prices on Monday.

For May delivery, West Texas Intermediate -- which traded below $0 on Monday for the first time in history -- rebounded slightly Tuesday but was trading at less than $5. For June delivery, which experts view as a better indicator of how Wall Street views oil prices, WTI fell 30 percent to just under $14 per barrel Tuesday.

Brent crude dropped below $20 per barrel on Tuesday, at one point settling at about $18 per barrel, its lowest price since late 2001.

Dramatic cutbacks in demand, driven by the coronavirus and a weeks-long dispute between Russia and OPEC nations, have propelled the historic oil selloff. OPEC and Russia eventually agreed to cut production by 10 million barrels per day in May.