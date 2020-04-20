It has been a very active stretch of severe weather across the South this April, with two major severe weather producers in as many weeks. The threat for all modes of severe weather will ramp up once again at midweek.

Communities that were ravaged by powerful wind gusts, large hail and flooding across the South on Sunday will have a very limited window of time to clean up and prepare for the upcoming system beginning on Wednesday.

To add to the stress of thunderstorm cleanup, recovery efforts have been slowed as COVID-19 has kept many able-bodied people at home rather than outside helping their fellow neighbors.

Although the window for cleanup will be brief, dry and settled conditions are expected across the South Monday and Tuesday as an area of high pressure settles in.

While the South remains under high pressure Monday and Tuesday, the atmospheric disturbance that will eventually spark the severe threat across the South will track across California and the Desert Southwest, bringing a threat for showers and thunderstorms.

As the disturbance tracks into the southern Plains into the day on Wednesday, it will be able to draw in warm and humid air out of the Gulf of Mexico, adding in the ingredients necessary for severe thunderstorm development.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form by early Wednesday across portions of northern Texas and Oklahoma, but the threat for severe weather will increase into the afternoon as the atmosphere destabilizes.

After severe thunderstorms brought hail and damaging wind gusts to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Sunday, severe thunderstorms may once again target the area on Wednesday.

Depending on the exact track of the storm system at midweek, this upcoming severe weather threat may extend farther north compared to Sunday's severe weather event. Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Ark., and Memphis, Tenn., may face the threat for severe weather if the center of the storm system stays far enough north.

The storm system is expected to have enough energy available to continue to produce severe weather into Wednesday night. Both storm and flood-weary Jackson, Miss., and Tuscaloosa, Ala., will once again be in line for additional thunderstorm activity Wednesday night.

RELATED Deep South begins cleanup after tornadoes kill 34

Into the day on Thursday, feisty thunderstorms are expected to continue to track eastward. Much of the Southeast will be next in line for the threat of damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, hail and even a few tornadoes.

Macon, Ga.; Tallahassee, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and all areas in between could face another threat for severe thunderstorms.

Although traffic remains generally light with many people working remotely, or not at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remaining motorists traveling along Interstates 10, 20, 65, 75 and 95 across the Southeast can expect to keep the windshield wipers on high as showers and thunderstorms track through the region.

The threat for severe weather is expected to largely clear off the Atlantic coast by Thursday night, allowing for dry conditions to return.

Across the South, the weather pattern looks to remain active, as additional chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected to return this weekend.