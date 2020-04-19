A San Marcos police officer died and two others were injured while responding to an "assault/domestic disturbance" at an apartment complex on Saturday night, the police agency in central Texas said. Google Maps screenshot.

April 19 (UPI) -- A police officer died and two others were injured while responding to an "assault/domestic disturbance" at an apartment complex in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday night, the police agency said.

The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post by the agency, which is 30 miles south of Austin and about the same distance north of San Antonio.

The officers have not been identified in the shooting, which was described by police as an "ambush," according to KXAN-TV.

The two injured officers were transported to Ascension Seton Hays where they underwent surgery, according to the agency.

Charley Wilkison, the executive director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said one of the two injured officers is in critical condition.

"San Marcos, please keep the two wounded officers in your prayers tonight, and keep the families of everyone involved in your hearts," the department said.

A suspect began firing a rifle at officers responding to a family violence call at Twin Lake Villas Apartments around 6 p.m., KVUE-TV reported.

"Tonight's shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

The last officer killed from the department was Kenneth Copeland, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant on Dec. 4, 2017.

The officer is the 15th to die by gunfire in the U.S. this year, according to ABC News.