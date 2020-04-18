April 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Air Force Academy's graduation, a ceremony friends and family will have to watch from home.

There Colorado Springs, Colo., ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Nearly 1,000 cadets will commission as second lieutenants, including 90 who will enter the United States' new Space Force.

While the stands will be empty at the ceremony -- due to coronavirus restrictions -- certain traditions will continue, including a flyover by the famed Thunderbirds.