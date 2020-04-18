April 18 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department said it rescued a man stranded on a remote island after his kayak sunk.

The Aviation Unit found the man, who was not named, by helicopter, on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens on Friday. The man had no injuries after being missing for more than 12 hours, according to NYPD.

NYPD spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie told NBC News he became stranded after "his kayak took on water and went under."

He started a fire to alert authorities. He also spelled out "HELP" using nearby sticks and waved his hands to signal for help, video footage from the rescue shows.

