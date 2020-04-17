The Fearless Girl statue is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on March 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed after the opening bell on Wall Street Friday after a week of wins and losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 400 points, to just below 24,000, by 11:45 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 had climbed more than 40 and the Nasdaq about the same.

The Dow shed a few hundred points Monday, gained a few hundred on Tuesday and lost about the same amount Wednesday. All three indices finished Thursday with very light gains.

The markets were influenced this week by a Labor Department report Thursday that showed another 5.2 million Americans filed for new unemployment benefits last week. A day earlier, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales for March were down about 9 percent.

Friday, lawmakers in Congress indicated that the next coronavirus relief bill likely won't be passed until next week, as there remain key differences between Republicans and Democrats concerning the legislation.