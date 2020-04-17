The Fearless Girl statue is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on March 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. stock indexes closed up for the week after a Friday surge in response to hints at a possible drug to combat coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 704 points, or 3 percent, higher Friday. It was the index's first close above 24,000 since March 10.

The S&P 500 was up 2.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4 percent, driven in part by a nearly 10 percent boost for Gilead Sciences. The company's shares jumped after a STAT news report that its drug, remdesivir, was showing promise in treating COVID-19 at a Chicago hospital.

The Dow shed a few hundred points Monday, gained a few hundred on Tuesday and lost about the same amount Wednesday. All three indexes finished Thursday with very light gains.

The markets were influenced this week by a Labor Department report Thursday that showed another 5.2 million Americans filed for new unemployment benefits last week. A day earlier, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales for March were down about 9 percent.

Friday, lawmakers in Congress indicated that the next coronavirus relief bill likely won't be passed until next week, as there remain key differences between Republicans and Democrats concerning the legislation.