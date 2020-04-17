Cohen testifies before the House oversight committee on February 27, 2019. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, will be released from his three-year prison sentence early because of concerns about the coronavirus, his attorney says.

Cohen is being held at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Otisville, N.Y., and was scheduled for release in November 2021. He now will be sent home on May 1, attorney Roger Bennett Adler said late Thursday.

Prison officials will require Cohen to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement after first undergoing a two-week COVID-19 quarantine at the prison.

"Pursuant to the First Step Act, different forms of compassionate relief can be granted," Adler told ABC News. "My client's application was granted."

Adler said several staff and inmates have tested positive for the disease at the New York facility.

A request last month by Cohen for early release was denied by a federal judge.

Cohen began his sentence last May after pleading guilty for arranging a hush money scheme in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign to pay two women who said they had affairs with Trump.