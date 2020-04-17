Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks and medical clothes stand outside of an entrance to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they have charged a former employee of a Georgia medical device packaging company for hacking his ex-employer's computer system and delaying the shipping of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Dobbins, 40, of Duluth, was charged by federal complaint on Wednesday for allegedly conducting a computer intrusion into the unnamed company's system and editing more than 115,500 records and deleting more than 2,370 others that disrupted the company's shipping processes, causing the delivery of personal protective equipment used by health professionals to ward off infection of COVID-19 to be delayed, the Justice Department said in a Thursday press release.

"This defendant allegedly disrupted the delivery of personal equipment in the middle of a global pandemic," said U.S. attorney Byung J. Pak in a statement. "Scarce medical supplies should go to the healthcare workers and hospitals that need them during the pandemic. The Department of Justice is dedicated to moving quickly on cases like this to bring criminal opportunists to justice and protect the public during these challenging times."

According to court documents, Dobbins was fired from the company in early March, losing access to the medical business' computer system. But during his employment, he made a fake user account, which he used in late March days after he received his last paycheck to log into the system.

Once in the system, he created a second fake user to edit and delete the records, before deactivating both fake user accounts, prosecutors alleged.

"The FBI is making it a priority during the worldwide pandemic to make sure crucial supplies are not being disrupted or diverted from the front lines of medical care," said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "We are grateful to the medical packaging company for promptly reporting this disruption to their delivery of important medical supplies, so that we could react quickly."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, which is part of Georgia's Coronavirus Fraud Task Force aimed at cracking down on criminal activities that attempt to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with more than 670,000 infections and 33,284 deaths associated with the virus, according to a live tracker of the disease by Johns Hopkins University.