April 16 (UPI) -- Hoping to take advantage of the rising trend in videoconferencing, Verizon announced Thursday it will buy California-based BlueJeans Network.

The videoconferencing and events platform says it already has more than 15,000 customers. Verizon said BlueJeans will be integrated into 5G products to provide secure and real-time services for groups and businesses.

"As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise-ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools," Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said in a statement.

Verizon said Bluejeans' founders and "key management team" members are part of the deal and its staff will become Verizon employees when the transaction is done.

"The combination of [our] world-class enterprise video collaboration platform and trusted brand with Verizon Business' next-generation edge computing innovation will deliver highly differentiated and compelling solutions," Bluejeans CEO Quentin Gallivan said.

CNBC reported that Verizon will pay $400 million for the deal.

Many businesses, schools and non-profits have been looking for ways to conduct business remotely since coronavirus-related restrictions were put into place last month. Video platforms Skype and Google Hangout have also experienced a growth in users.

Videoconferencing giant Zoom, which is seeing a rise in popularity during the coronavirus emergency, has run into some privacy and security issues recently.