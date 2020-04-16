Residents were warned to remain inside and lock their doors as the two men are believed to be traveling to the Madison area. Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Patrol

Authorities in Wisconsin said that James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wis.

April 16 (UPI) -- Two felons escaped from a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin and are considered to be dangerous, authorities warned on Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced on Twitter that James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wis., 40 miles north of Madison.

Residents were warned to stay home and lock their doors as law enforcement conducts an investigation to determine their whereabouts.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they believe the pair have traveled outside of the county.

The Portage Police Department said they escaped before 5 a.m. Thursday and were believed to be heading toward the Madison area.

Newman was convicted on firearm, kidnapping and theft charges and Deering was convicted for sexual assault, kidnapping and battery.