Markets rose slightly on Thursday as Netflix and Amazon stocks hit record highs, while the Labor Department reported that another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Tech stocks drove the U.S. markets slightly higher on Thursday despite news of extended business closures and high unemployment due to COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 33.33 points, or 0.14 percent, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.58 percent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.66 percent.

Netflix stock rose 2.91 percent and Amazon climbed 4.36 percent as both reached record highs and drove the markets to gains.

Thursday's increases came after markets closed with losses on Wednesday as the Dow fell 445 points amid poor bank earnings reports and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow and S&P 500 are 20 percent and 17.9 percent below their respective all-time highs set in February as the market has experienced severe ups and downs in 2020 amid concerns about the outbreak.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that business closures in the state will extend through May 15.

The Labor Department also announced another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in its weekly report, adding to 16 million who had filed in the three weeks prior.