April 16 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an update Thursday the city expects to lose $7.4 billion in tax revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, and urged President Donald Trump to support another round of federal aid.

At his daily briefing, the mayor said the substantial revenue drop -- forecast in an outlook for both fiscal 2020 and 2021 -- is due mainly to coronavirus-related restrictions that have closed businesses and persuaded millions to stay at home to slow the spread of the disease.

De Blasio noted that New York City will have to make $3.4 billion in cuts and draw down on its reserve fund to balance an $89 billion budget for 2021, while still helping to protect residents and keep them fed and sheltered during the crisis.

"We had to shut down our retail stores. We had to shut down bars and restaurants. We had to change our lives fundamentally," the mayor said.

The city and New York state are U.S. epicenters for the coronavirus outbreak. There have so far been nearly 214,000 cases statewide and 118,000 in New York City. More than 11,500 have died in the state, according to trackers at Johns Hopkins University. Nationwide, there have been almost 650,000 cases and 28,500 dead.

At his briefing Thursday, De Blasio appealed for Trump to support the "Stimulus 3.5" bill that's been proposed by congressional Democrats. The package includes $250 billion in direct aid to state and local governments that are facing fiscal challenges due to the crisis.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers, however, have not come to an agreement on the measure.

"[It is] clearly time for President Trump to speak up," De Blasio said.

"The notion of this city 'recovering' doesn't work if you can't do the basics," he added. "Everyone wants a restart, everyone wants our economy to recover. I know everyone in Washington feels that, too.

"But there has to be a really clear understanding. If we can't provide the basics for our people, then you can kiss your recovery goodbye. It's as blunt as that."